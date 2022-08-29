A statement from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

The dangerous developments that took place in our dear Iraq today, with the demonstrators storming the Green Zone and entering government institutions, point to the seriousness of the consequences of the continuing and accumulating political differences.

While we affirm that the transgressions by protestors on state institutions is an act that stands condemned and falls outside legal avenues, we call on His Eminence Sayyid Muqtada Al-Sadr, who has always supported the state, and underscored the importance of its authority as well as respect for the security forces, to help call on the demonstrators to withdraw from government institutions.

The persistence of the political dispute to the point where it is damaging all state institutions does not serve the Iraqi people, their aspirations, their future, and their territorial integrity.

We renew the call for restraint from everyone and call on the demonstrators to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone and abide by the instructions of the security forces responsible for protecting official institutions and the lives of citizens.