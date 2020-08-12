Cabinet agrees measures to support families of the martyrs of the protest movement, provide care for the injured

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
At the start of the meeting, the Cabinet discussed Iraq’s ongoing national efforts to combat Covid-19 and the implementation of preventative health measures.
The Cabinet discussed compensation and support mechanisms for the families of the martyrs who died during the protests and measures to look after those who were injured.
The Cabinet decide to:
At its meeting today, the Cabinet discussed the urgent need of Dhi Qar province, and agreed to allocate 50 billion dinars to Dhi Qar Governorate.
The Cabinet also authorised Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority to sign a contract for the construction of Dhi Qar International Airport.
The Cabinet discussed the electricity service in Iraq, and received a briefing from the Minister of Electricity on plans to increase power generation and improve transmission.
The Cabinet approved a number of measures to support the work of the Ministry of Electricity to improve this priority service for citizens.