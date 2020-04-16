  • عربي
    Cabinet agrees to allow all final year students at intermediate and secondary schools to sit national exams

    16 Apr 2020 - 12:53 pm

     

    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

    The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

    The Cabinet discussed and approved a recommendation from the Ministry of Education to allow all students with normal attendance records who are at stage 3 of intermediate education and stage 6 of  secondary education to sit for the National Baccalaureate Examinations.

    The measure is a response to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the current health emergency, and is for this academic year only.

    The Cabinet discussed several other policies, measures and initiatives in relation to Covid-19, which will be announced at a later date.

