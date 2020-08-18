  • عربي
    Cabinet agrees to appoint medical graduates to posts in the heath sector

    18 Aug 2020 - 1:33 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    During the meeting, the Prime Minister told the Cabinet that reducing bureaucratic obstacles and cutting red tape in Iraq require bold decisions, which this government will take in order to serve the Iraqi people.

    The Cabinet discussed Covid-19 and reviewed the implementation of preventative health measures to combat the coronavirus.

    The Cabinet received a briefing on the electricity sector in Iraq, and agreed measures to address some of the challenges facing the sector so that it is ready to meet the surge in demands next summer.

    The Cabinet discussed employment opportunities for graduates, and decided to appoint medical graduates to positions in the health sector throughout Iraq, on the condition that they don’t assume their new posts until after the 2021 Federal Budget has been approved.

    The Cabinet discussed and approved a draft first amendment to the Law of the Iraq National Oil Company, and referred it to the Council of Representatives.

