Cabinet agrees to finance a new infrastructure project to increase access to safe drinking water in Basra.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Minister of Health briefed the Cabinet on the latest Covid-19 related developments and discussed the ongoing initiatives to combat the pandemic, support all those affected and coordinate with its partners to raise public awareness.

The Minister of Electricity briefed the Cabinet on the challenges around the production of electricity and how to address the issues related to production lines and capacity. The Minister also discussed production and maintenance procedures.

Finally, the Cabinet discussed how to improve the organisation of the public sector. To that effect, the Prime Minister asked the Minister of Planning to form and lead a working group responsible for collecting data that will count the number of active state employees.

The working group, chaired by the Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, will include the following members:

The Prime Minister’s Advisor

A representative of the Financial Supervision Bureau

Director General of the Central Bureau of Statistics

A representative of the Ministry of Trade

A representative of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs

A representative from the Ministry of Interior

A representative from the Ministry of Defense.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:

Approve the proposal about the first amendment law to the Iraqi Commission for Accreditation No. 78 of 2017, for a period of five years – to be self-financed afterwards.

Approve the minutes from the Ministry of Planning and recommendations of Executive Order No. 45 of 2018, related to hospital projects.

For the Ministry of Planning to finance the replacement of the water channel known as Al-Bada’a canal with a pipe canal of 238 km as per the Ministry of Water Resources’ plan for 2020. This will help reduce water scarcity and increase access to safe drinking water in Basra.