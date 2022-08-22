Cabinet agrees to finance entitlements of science graduates working at Ministry of Health and governorates

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the accident at the Qattarat Imam Ali (peace be upon him) in holy Karbala and paid tribute to the efforts of the Civil Defence and rescue crews.

The Prime Minister directed the Minister of Interior to go to the site of the accident, accompanied by the Director General of Civil Defence, to supervise rescue operations of those trapped under the rubble.

The Prime Minister reviewed the security situation in Iraq, the efforts of the military forces in pursuing terrorist remnants as well as their efforts in combating organized crime.

The Cabinet hosted the Deputy Minister of Finance, Ms. Taif Sami, who outlined the ministry’s plans for the remainder of this year and discussed a number of service and economic programmes and projects.

The Cabinet also reviewed the epidemiological report, the efforts of the Ministry of Health to address the pandemic including providing the necessary medical supplies and vaccines.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several measures including the following:

The Ministry of Finance to fund the cost of financial entitlements of science graduates at the Ministry of Health and the governorates.

Following the report by the Ministry of Planning on measures taken in relation to the employee’s number project, the Cabinet decided to form a committee headed by the Deputy Minister of Planning for Administrative Affairs to conduct a crosscheck on a monthly basis regarding this project.

Direct all employees at government departments and institutions to obtain the unified national card.