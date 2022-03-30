Cabinet agrees to transfer ownership of land on which hospitals are constructed to health ministry

The Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the general situation in the country, the theglobal economic crisis and its repercussions on Iraq, and the implementation of the measures adopted by the government to mitigate its impact.

The Cabinet hosted Mr. Hani Al-Uqabi, the DeputyMinister of Health, who gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing measures in relation to controlling the pandemic, the decrease in the number of cases, and the Ministry of Health’s procedures in following up on the developments of the pandemic in Iraq.

The Cabinet approved several measures related to the transfer ofland ownership to the Ministry of Health, including:

Transferring the ownership of land registered to the Ministry of Finance on which hospitals or health institutions are built, to the Ministry of Health without compensation.

The Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities to transfer the ownership of land on which hospitals or health institutions are built.

Ministries,public bodies not connected to a centrally funded ministry and local authorities to sell landon which hospitals and health centers are built to the Ministry of Health.

The Cabinet also hosted the Chairperson of the National Investment Commission, Ms. Suha Najjar, to discuss how to improve the investment environment in Iraq, in a way that contributes to attracting foreign investment, fostering development, and accelerating the reconstruction process in the country.