Cabinet announces Eid holiday, authorises payment of May salaries of state employees

The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister told the Cabinet that the government is determined to overcome the security, economic and health challenges facing the country, and urged all state institutions to work as a team to combat corruption and cut red-tape.

The Cabinet discussed Iraq’s national efforts to combat Covid-19, and received a briefing from the Minister of Health who reiterated the importance of continuing to follow official health advice, social distancing measures and abiding by the curfew.

The Cabinet discussed measures to mitigate the effects of the economic crisis on citizens, cut the deficit and maximize non-oil revenues.

The Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to borrow to address the financial deficit caused by low oil prices.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to: