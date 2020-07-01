Cabinet approves additional funding for health sector to combat Covid-19

The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Minister of Health presented a detailed briefing on the the latest Covid-19 developments, and the efforts to combat the pandemic and provide support to health institutions and medical teams.

The Cabinet discussed financial allocations earmarked for combating Covid-19, and directed the Ministry of Finance to provide an additional 50 billion Iraqi dinars from the contingency reserve to the Ministry of Health.

The Cabinet also discussed other policies and draft laws, and approved: