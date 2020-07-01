  • عربي
    Cabinet approves additional funding for health sector to combat Covid-19

    01 Jul 2020 - 11:19 am

    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Minister of Health presented a detailed briefing on the the latest Covid-19 developments, and the efforts to combat the pandemic and provide support to health institutions and medical teams.

    The Cabinet discussed financial allocations earmarked for combating Covid-19, and directed the Ministry of Finance to provide an additional 50 billion Iraqi dinars from the contingency reserve to the Ministry of Health.

    The Cabinet also discussed other policies and draft laws, and approved:

    • An amendment to Cabinet Resolution No. (358) of 2018 regarding a draft agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion on income and capital between the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Armenia
    • A draft law ratifying the air services agreement between the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Tunisia
    • A draft legal and judicial cooperation agreement in civil and criminal matters including extradition between the Republic of Iraq and Ukraine

