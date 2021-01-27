  • عربي
    Cabinet approves allocation of 100 million dollars for acquiring Coronavirus vaccines

    27 Jan 2021 - 1:03 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting,  the Prime Minister extended his condolences to the Iraqi people following the heinous terrorist attacks in Al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad.

    The Prime Minister also extended his condolences on the martyrdom of a number of Al-Hashd  fighters in Salahuddin province.

    The Prime Minister said that, by targeting Iraqis indiscriminately, terrorists aim to spread fear, fuel abhorrent sectarianism and disrupt preparations for the upcoming elections.

    The Prime Minister affirmed, however, that there will be no retreat, and that the terrorists will face a reckoning and be held accountable for their crimes against Iraqis.

    The Minister of Health presented a briefing on the latest Covid-19 related developments and government action to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

    The Cabinet approved the allocation of 100 million US dollars for the purchase of the Coronavirus vaccines as determined by the Ministry of Health.

     

     



