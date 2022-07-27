Cabinet approves appointment of graduates of oil industry training institutes

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the latest developments of the global economic crisis, as well as the security situation and the remarkable successes by the security forces in pursuing terrorist groups and criminal gangs.

The Cabinetthen discussed the procedures in relation tothe contracts for the rehabilitating work at Mosul International Airport. The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, Nineveh Governorate and other ministries to expedite the completion of the requirements related to this project given its great importance to the people of Nineveh.

The Cabinet also discussed the internal security forces hospital project which was delayed by the implementing company.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest epidemiological report, the measures taken by the Ministry of Health to deal with the increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, and the ongoing efforts to provide the required medical treatment and vaccines.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several measures including:

Approve the appointment of graduates of the oil industry training institutes (2019-2020), and subsequent yearsto posts at profit-making companies affiliated with the Ministry of Oil and the National Oil Company.

Approve the Ministry of Finance funding the construction of low-cost housing in Wasit province in the sum of 2 billion Iraqi dinars.

Exempt the sale of low-cost homes allocated to families in need in Maysan province from public auction procedures.

Referthehousing project for the employees of the Iraqi Media Network to the Baghdad Investment Commission.