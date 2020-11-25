Cabinet approves construction of strategic road as part of Al-Faw Great Port Project, receives briefing on closure of IDP camps

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister said that encouraging investment is a priority, especially in large projects, because it drives reconstruction and development, creates new job opportunities and revitalises all sectors of the economy.

The Prime Minister added the government is working to remove the obstacles that impede investment in Iraq.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that there are shortcomings in the financial deficit law which was recently approved by Parliament, and that the government is working with Parliament to address them.

The Cabinet received a detailed briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 developments and on preparations to receive the vaccine once it is approved.

The Minister of Migration and the Displaced then presented a report on the voluntary and dignified return of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to their home following the closure of a number of IDP camps during October and November 2020.

According to the report, 15 IDP camps were closed down, with 5,180 families, or nearly 25,000 individuals, returning home voluntarily during a one month period.

The report pointed out that the coming weeks will see the closure of the last three remaining camps in Salahuddin, Kirkuk and Diyala provinces, namely Al-Karama, Laylan and Al-Wand respectively.

The report confirmed that during December 2020, the remaining camps in Anbar and Nineveh provinces will be closed-down.

IDP camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will close down at the start of 2021.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to: