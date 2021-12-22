Cabinet approves distributionof land bonds within ‘Dari’ housing initiative

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday 21/12/2021 in Baghdad, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest security, political, and economic developments in Iraq.

The Prime Minister announced the start of the process to distribute landbonds as part of the ‘Dari’ housing initiative.

The government launched this initiative to address the housing crisis.

The Prime Minister confirmed the distribution of 84,000 land bonds to citizens who obtained the highest points via the initiative’s online application and registration process.

Following discussions of other items on its agenda, the Cabinet agreed several measures, including allocating funds from the emergency reserves of the fiscal year 2021 as follows: