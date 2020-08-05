  • عربي
    Cabinet approves draft Domestic Violence Law, agrees to hold special session to review arrangements for new academic year

    05 Aug 2020 - 12:05 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Cabinet discussed the ongoing national efforts to combat Covid-19, including the enforcement of preventative measures, social distancing rules, the wearing of face masks and the ban on large gatherings.

    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed that the Cabinet holds a special meeting dedicated to discussing arrangements for the start of the new academic year in Iraq and to agree measures to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

    The Cabinet voted to approve the draft Domestic Violence Law and to refer it to the Council of Representatives for parliamentary approval.

    The Cabinet reviewed and approved a number of other measures and policies.

     

