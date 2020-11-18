Cabinet approves draft pension and social security law, authorises signing of contract for automating customs procedures

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet discussed Covid-19 and the Ministry of Health’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Cabinet then discussed several items on its agenda, and agreed to:

Approve the draft Pension and Social Security Law and refer it to Parliament. The draft law aims at giving the same pension, social security and other rights to workers in the private sector as those enjoyed by workers in the public sector

Authorise the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign a contract with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to automate customs procedures in Iraq, and to annul all previous decisions related to the automation of these procedures, provided that the contract is executed solely by (UNCTAD) and is not referred to other parties

The Cabinet discussed several other policies and initiatives and issued a number of administrative, legal and financial directives.