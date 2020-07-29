  • عربي
    Cabinet approves Eid payment to low income families, and appointing medical graduates to positions in health sector

    29 Jul 2020

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Cabinet discussed the needs of Iraq’s health sector, and agreed several measures to expand existing capacity and introduce new services. The measures included:

    • Adding additional ward capacity for the treatment of cancer patients at the National Amal Hospital and the National Cancer Centre
    • Establishing general nuclear medicine centres in Anbar, Basra, Babylon, Najaf and Nineveh provinces

    The Cabinet discussed other policies and agreed to:

    • Make a one-off payment in the sum of 75,000 dinars to citizens who receive social security benefits on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha
    • Cancel the outstanding debt due from 17,552 families who receive social security support
    • Appoint graduates of medical colleges to positions in the health sector
    • Refer Al-Khairat Power Station Project to the consortium led by Hyundai. This important project will contribute to increased power generation and support the operation of the Karbala Refinery Project
    • Approve a recommendation from the Ministerial Council on Energy in relation to the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) project at Basra Refinery

    The Cabinet reviewed and approved a number of other measures and policies.

