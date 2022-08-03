Cabinet approves financial allocations to build border posts, support preparations for the 25th Gulf Championship

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the political and security situation in the country and renewed his call for concerted efforts to restore stability and defuse the crises.

The Cabinet expressed its support for the initiative put forward by the Prime Minister on Monday evening, which also received domestic and external political support.

The Cabinet hosted the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, and a number of security commanders, who gave a briefing on the security situation in the country and presented a security assessment of the Iraqi-Turkish borders.

The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the Security Assessment Committee on the Iraqi-Turkish borders, which include providing funds in the sum of 30 billion dinars, according to the text in the emergency security law, including 20 billion dinars for the construction of outposts, and 10 billion dinars for equipment.

It was also agreed that the Ministry of Finance will provide the Border Forces Command with 42 billion dinars.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Adnan Darjal, then presented a detailed report on the ongoing preparations to host the 25 Gulf Championship in Basra.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:

Transfer the necessary funds from the operating budget of the petrodollar or border crossings of Basra to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Provide 3 billion dinars for the purpose of contracting coaching teams.

Exempt Basra Governorate from the instructions covering government contracts for the purposes of the 25 Gulf Championship.

The Cabinet reviewed the Covid-19 epidemiological report, and the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Health in dealing with the pandemic.