Cabinet approves financial allocations to Ministry of Electricity, treatment of those wounded during protests

The Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Prime Minister directed all ministriesand state institutions to coordinate their work in order to address the global economic crisis and reduce its impact on Iraq.

The Prime Minister also directed the relevant security forces to monitor prices in the local market, and to pursue those who manipulate food prices.

The Prime Minister then reviewed the general security situation in the country, the progress of ongoing military operations in pursuit of terrorist elements and criminal gangs, as well as the efforts of the security forces entrusted withprotecting power pylons from acts of sabotage.

The Cabinet hostedthe official in charge of managing the Ministry of Electricity to discuss the current state of electricity supply, and the mechanisms for implementing the decisions of the periodic meetings of the Energy Council.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to exert maximum efforts by the Ministry of Electricity and supporting ministries to ensure electricity security in the coming summer months.

The Cabinet received a detailed report on the health measures to control the Coronavirus pandemic, the decrease in the number of cases, andthe ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of vaccines in all health care institutions throughout Iraq.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several decisions, including:

The Ministry of Finance to providethe sum one billion and five hundred million dinars to the Ministry of Health for the purpose of treating outside Iraqthose who were wounded during the protests.

The Ministry of Finance toprovide one hundred billion dinars to the Ministry of Electricity to sustain the work of power stations and to address bottlenecks in the electrical system for the summer of 2022.

Authorizing the Minister of Finance to sign twogrant agreements with the World Bank, the first to support higher education in Iraq in the amount of 5 million dollars aimed at improving the employability of graduates and linking universities to the labour market. The second,in the sum 10 million dollars, to improvethe education of mathematics and Arabic, and reading and writing skillsin some Iraqi provinces that are lagging behind.

Authorizing Dr. Hani Musa Badr, the DeputyMinister of Health for Technical Affairs, to sign a draft memorandum of understanding with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Baghdad, regarding the grant of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital with a capacity of 205 beds to treat patients in Baghdad.