Cabinet approves financial allocations to Ministry of Electricity, treatment of those wounded during protests

The Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Prime Minister directed all ministriesand state institutions to coordinate their work in order to address the global economic crisis and reduce its impact on Iraq.
The Prime Minister also directed the relevant security forces to monitor prices in the local market, and to pursue those who manipulate food prices.
The Prime Minister then reviewed the general security situation in the country, the progress of ongoing military operations in pursuit of terrorist elements and criminal gangs, as well as the efforts of the security forces entrusted withprotecting power pylons from acts of sabotage.
The Cabinet hostedthe official in charge of managing the Ministry of Electricity to discuss the current state of electricity supply, and the mechanisms for implementing the decisions of the periodic meetings of the Energy Council.
The Prime Minister underscored the need to exert maximum efforts by the Ministry of Electricity and supporting ministries to ensure electricity security in the coming summer months.
The Cabinet received a detailed report on the health measures to control the Coronavirus pandemic, the decrease in the number of cases, andthe ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of vaccines in all health care institutions throughout Iraq.
Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several decisions, including: