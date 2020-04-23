Cabinet approves funding to rehabilitate Al-Hussein Hospital in Al-Muthana Province

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

The Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Health and Al-Muthanna Province to coordinate with the Ministries of Finance and Planning to arrange for the transfer of three billion dinars to rehabilitate Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Al-Muthanna Province.

The Cabinet approved recommendations from the Ministerial Economic Council to authorise the Ministry of Agriculture to export barley at 125 USD per ton. It also agreed to fix the price of barley sold as animal feed in Iraq.

The Cabinet directed Iraq‘s Border Crossings Authority and the General Authority of Customs to tighten procedures to prevent the smuggling of wheat and barley crops into Iraq.