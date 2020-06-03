Cabinet approves measure allowing final year primary school students to graduate based on half-term exam results

The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on his visit to Kirkuk and his meetings with military commanders overseeing Operation Iraq Heroes – Victory of Sovereignty to hunt down terrorist remnants in the province.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that the Iraqi Armed Forces will continue to pursue terrorists, and that the Iraqi government will take the necessary action to protect Iraq’s security and stability.

The Cabinet received briefing from the Minister of Health on the Covid-19 health emergency, and from the Minister of Finance on the current financial and economic challenges facing Iraq.

The Cabinet agreed to hold a special meeting at a later date to discuss the financial crisis, and to agree measures to address it.

The Cabinet also discussed the impact of Covid-19 and the measures to contain it on students, and on their progression through the education system.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved a measure to allow, for this academic year (2019-2020), students at stage 6 of primary education to progress to stage 1 of intermediate education based on their half-term exam scores.