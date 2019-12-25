Cabinet approves measures to strengthen support for people displaced by terrorist operations

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Cabinet discussed a number of administrative measures to strengthen and streamline support for people displaced by terrorist operations.

The Cabinet agreed to rename the Supreme Committee for the Relief and Shelter of Families Displaced by Terrorist Operations to become the Higher Committee for the Relief and Support of the Displaced.

The Committee will continue to focus on providing support and assistance to those affected by terrorist operations, including the resettlement of internally displaced families.

The Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to allocate 13,888,500,000 Iraqi dinars from the contingency reserves to the Ministry of Interior to support the Iraqi National ID Card system.