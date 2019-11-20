Cabinet approves measures to support land-distribution scheme, improve water services

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on the latest national developments and underlined the importance of maintaining stability and the peaceful nature of the protests in the interests of all Iraqi citizens.

The Cabinet reviewed current and future measures to address the demands of protestors and to meet the aspirations of all Iraqis.

The Cabinet discussed housing and the free land allocation scheme and approved financial measures to support its implementation.

The Cabinet also discussed water services in the capital Baghdad and agreed to provide an additional 4,515,240,000 Iraqi dinars to support several water projects in the city.

The Cabinet agreed to reduce customs duties levied on hybrid cars by 100% for the first year in order to encourage their use in Iraq.