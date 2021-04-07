Cabinet approves National Integrity and Anti-Corruption Strategy

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on his recent official visits to both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying that the visits were successful and important and that they reflected the sincere fraternal will to support Iraq. The Prime Minister said that the discussions during the visits will translate into permanent working mechanisms with all of Iraq’s neighbours and with the international community.

The Prime Minister affirmed that following the passage of the Federal Budget Law, the government must work urgently to implement its provisions and serve the Iraqi people.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that he has personally noted an unacceptable increase in food prices, and confirmed that he would personally monitor the price of essential goods and will take action to protect consumers from the greed of some merchants.

The Prime Minister also addressed the developments in Dhi Qar province, and confirmed that, following consultations with key stakeholders, a new governor has been appointed to run the province and his name will be announced shortly.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that an advisory council will be appointed in Dhi Qar, reporting to him, and that he he will follow up on a daily basis with the new governor and the council on all matters related to the reconstruction of Dhi Qar.

He also indicated that the results of the investigation into the violence during the recent demonstrations in Dhi Qar will be announced on Wednesday.

The Cabinet then receive a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 related developments, and the government efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to: