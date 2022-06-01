Cabinet approves national strategy for early childhood development

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the general situation in the country, including the economy and public services, and the implementationbyministries and competent authorities of previous Cabinet decisionsto address the consequences of the global economic crisis.

The Prime Minister outlined the challenges facing Iraq, which affected some aspects of government work, and directed all ministries to continue to coordinatetheir efforts to meet and address these challenges.

The Prime Minister praised the achievementsof the security forcesas they continue to pursue the remnants of Daesh terrorist gangs, as well as organized crime, drug gangs, and those who manipulate food prices.

The Cabinet discussed and approved the National Strategy for Early Childhood Development in Iraq (2022-2031). The Child Welfare Commissionat the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs will develop mechanisms and plans to implement the strategy and willpresent them to the Cabinetof the next government.

The Cabinet reviewedthe latest Covid-19 related developments, the work of the committee to strengthen government measures in the areas of prevention and health awareness, and the efforts by the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines throughout Iraq.

Following further discussions,the Cabinet agreed several decisions, including:

Authorising the Minister of Finance, or whoever he nominates, to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s grant to rehabilitate the wards damagedin the fire of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.

Approve the recommendations of the minutes of the 25thmeeting of the Executive Order Committee (no 45 of 2018), in relationto thedevelopmentof mechanisms and solutions for the completion of public hospital projects.

Authorising the Director-General of the Department of Labour and Vocational Training in the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, to sign the statutes of the labourcentre of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation