Cabinet approves new date for holding early parliamentary elections in Iraq

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The meeting was attended by members of the Independent Higher Electoral Commission.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of mobilising all resources to support the work of the Commission to ensure that the forthcoming elections will be free and fair and reflect the will of the Iraqi people.

The Cabinet discussed a request by the Commission to amend, for technical reasons, the date of the early parliamentary elections.

The Cabinet decided that the new date for early parliamentary elections in Iraq will now be 10/10/2021.

The Cabinet then received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest developments in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic and the official measures to protect public health.

The Cabinet also received a briefing from the Mayor of Baghdad, who was invited to attend the meeting, on plans for the urban development of the capital and for improving key services to its residents.