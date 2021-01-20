  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > The Cabinet > Cabinet approves new date for holding early parliamentary elections in Iraq
    Cabinet approves new date for holding early parliamentary elections in Iraq

    20 Jan 2021 - 1:48 pm

    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The meeting was attended by members of the Independent Higher Electoral Commission.

    The Prime Minister underscored the importance of mobilising all resources to support the work of the Commission to ensure that the forthcoming elections will be free and fair and reflect the will of the Iraqi people.

    The Cabinet discussed a request by the Commission to amend, for technical reasons, the date of the early parliamentary elections.

    The Cabinet decided that the new date for early parliamentary elections in Iraq will now be 10/10/2021.

    The Cabinet then received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest developments in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic and the official measures to protect public health.

    The Cabinet also received a briefing from the Mayor of Baghdad, who was invited to attend the meeting, on plans for the urban development of the capital and for improving key services to its residents.



    Related Posts


    Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
    Covid-19: Higher Committee announces changes to curfew hours
    The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday under the chairmanship of Prime...
    11 May 2020 - 11:34 am
    More
    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, public sector salaries
    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. At the start of...
    11 Nov 2020 - 12:43 pm
    More
    Cabinet decides to allow final year intermediate school students to...
    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. At the...
    24 Jun 2020 - 1:32 pm
    More
    Covid-19: Iraqi government imposes total curfew during Eid Al-Adha, permits...
    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety. At the...
    27 Jul 2020 - 12:45 pm
    More
    New Iraqi Cabinet holds its first meeting
      Iraq’s new Cabinet held its first regular meeting in Baghdad on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa...
    09 May 2020 - 6:20 pm
    More