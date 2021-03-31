Cabinet approves purchase of more doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the great challenges facing the country, and the need to work together to overcome them.

The Prime Minister addressed the issue of the federal budget, and urged Parliament to approve the draft budget law so that the government can begin to provide support to those in the greatest need, and to press ahead with service projects that affect the lives of Iraqis.

The Prime Minister directed all ministries to support the Ministry of Trade in order to distribute the ration card items to citizens, and affirmed that he also directed the Ministry of Interior and the Iraqi National Security Agency to monitor the unreasonable rise in prices because of the greed of some merchants.

The Minister of Health presented a report on the latest Covid-19 related developments, and the government efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to :