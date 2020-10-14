  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > Economic Reforms > Cabinet approves the White Paper for economic reforms
    Cabinet approves the White Paper for economic reforms

    14 Oct 2020 - 12:30 pm
    economic reforms White Paper

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Minister of Health presented a detailed report on the latest health developments in Iraq and the government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and reduce infection-rates throughout the country. He also  outlined the ongoing national health awareness campaign advising citizens to continue to remain vigilant and follow official health guidance.

    The White Paper

    The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance presented the final report from the Emergency Cell for Financial Reform in Iraq which outlined a number of key measures to tackle the immediate financial crisis facing Iraq.

    The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance then briefed the Cabinet on key elements of the White Paper for economic and financial reforms which aim to tackle the dangerous and serious problems facing the Iraqi economy which have accumulated over many years.

    Following extensive discussions, the Cabinet voted to approve the White Paper.

    Other decisions

    The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda, and decided to:

    • Authorise the Ministry of Transport to enter into negotiations with the Alstom-Hyundai consortium of companies regarding the Baghdad suspension railway project
    • Direct all ministries and government agencies to suspend the collection of principle debts owed by farmers, and to cancel all late payment fees, with the repayment of debts becoming due again once farmers have received their payment from the government
    • Request farmers who have sold strategic crops (wheat, barley, rice and corn) to government agencies to open accounts at the Agricultural Bank
    • Direct the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture to release the money owed to farmers to their accounts at the Agricultural Bank

    Related Posts


    Iraqi government to rationalise public spending, introduce economic reforms
    The Iraqi government says Iraq faces an immediate challenge caused by the decline in oil prices and the impact this...
    02 Jun 2020 - 2:36 pm
    More
    Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance outlines fiscal...
    As the new Iraqi government begins to address the economic and fiscal crisis facing Iraq, the Deputy Prime Minister and...
    02 Jul 2020 - 4:02 pm
    More
    Encouraging private-sector investment is critical to ending Iraq’s dependence on...
    Iraq’s Deputy PM and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ali Allawi says that promoting entrepreneurship and encouraging investment are critical to...
    01 Jul 2020 - 12:50 pm
    More
    Cabinet decides to change public spending priorities
    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. At the start of...
    10 Jun 2020 - 12:35 pm
    More
    The new Iraqi government reform programme will diversify state revenues
    Iraq’s Deputy PM and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ali Allawi  explains how the new Iraqi government reform programme will diversify...
    01 Jul 2020 - 12:50 pm
    More