Cabinet approves the White Paper for economic reforms

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Minister of Health presented a detailed report on the latest health developments in Iraq and the government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and reduce infection-rates throughout the country. He also outlined the ongoing national health awareness campaign advising citizens to continue to remain vigilant and follow official health guidance.

The White Paper

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance presented the final report from the Emergency Cell for Financial Reform in Iraq which outlined a number of key measures to tackle the immediate financial crisis facing Iraq.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance then briefed the Cabinet on key elements of the White Paper for economic and financial reforms which aim to tackle the dangerous and serious problems facing the Iraqi economy which have accumulated over many years.

Following extensive discussions, the Cabinet voted to approve the White Paper.

Other decisions

The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda, and decided to: