Cabinet authorises ministries, provinces to continue to sign contracts until end of year

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraq’s armed forces and the Iraqi people on the second anniversary of the liberation and the defeat of Daesh in Iraq, saying it was a historic victory not just for Iraq, but for the world.

The Cabinet agreed to authorise the Minister of Justice to negotiate and sign a draft cooperation agreement with the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the transfer of people convicted of offences that carry custodial penalties.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to its resolution number 429 of 2019 to allow ministries, public bodies and local authorities to continue to sign contracts, up to 31/12/2019 instead of 15/12/2019, to ensure that they are able to implement their agreed annual plans.