Cabinet authorises Ministry of Trade to pay farmers, purchase wheat and secure food basket items

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday 14/12/2021 in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Prime Minister outlined several directives in relation to national security arising from his visit to Makhmour district and to Basra.

The Cabinet reviewed the political and security developments in Iraq.

The Cabinet was briefed on the latest Covid-19 related health developments, and the ongoing government efforts to combat the pandemic.

After discussing the topics on its agenda, the Cabinet agreed several measures, including:

Allocating an additional 3 billion Iraqi dinars from the Commission of Media and Communications to meet the costs of the International Internet Access Gates project (IGW).

Authorising additional financial allocations to pay the difference in the salaries of those on daily contracts at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for the year 2021.