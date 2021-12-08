Cabinet condemns cowardly terrorist attack in Basra

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the developments in Iraq and discussed a range of topics on its agenda.

Commander-in-Chief Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the Cabinet condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Basra on Tuesday, vowing to find and punish the perpetrators.

The Prime Minister directed the security forces to double their efforts to strengthen intelligence gathering in all provinces.

The Cabinet was briefed on the latest Covid-19 related health developments, the ongoing government efforts to confront the pandemic, and the effort of the Ministry of Health to provide vaccines throughout Iraq.

The Cabinet approved several measures including:

Allocating one billion Iraqi dinars to the Ministry of Health from the 2021 emergency reserve of to fulfill the requirements of Al-Najaf Teaching Hospital.

Endorsing the recommendation of the Energy Ministerial Council in relation to the urgent measures to address water scarcity, through constructing Al-Tharthar Lake pumps.