    Cabinet decides to allow final year intermediate school students to graduate based on half-term exam results

    24 Jun 2020 - 1:32 pm

    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister outlined the challenges facing the country in relation to Covid-19 and the Iraqi government’s efforts to combat the pandemic and provide support to health institutions and medical teams.

    The Prime Minister called on all Iraqis to follow the directions of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, and to follow official health advice for their own safety and that of all Iraqis.

    The Cabinet discussed recent protests in relation to grievances to do with the Ministries of Defence, Education and Electricity. The Prime Minister directed ministers to engage in a dialogue with the protesters in order to reach realistic solutions commensurate with their demands and with the difficult challenges facing the country.

    The Cabinet discussed current economic and financial challenges, and the necessary measures to encourage and promote investment in Iraq’s economy as a key driver of growth and of job-creation.

    Following further discussions, the Cabinet decided to:

    – Allow students at stage 3 of intermediate education to progress to stage 1 of secondary education based on their half-term exam scores

    – Authorise the Minister of Health and Environment to take all necessary measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic

    – Consider combatting the pandemic a competency of the federal government, and falls within the general policy of the state

    – Provide the necessary support to expedite the completion of hospitals in Dhi Qar and Maysan provinces

     

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

     

