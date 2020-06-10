Cabinet decides to change public spending priorities

The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister told the Cabinet that the new government intends to implement a comprehensive reform programme that will mark the beginning of a new phase for Iraq and puts the country on the right path.

The Prime Minister added that that the government is acutely aware of the difficulties faced by many Iraqis, is determined to respond to their demands, and fulfill their aspirations, saying that “we have no option but to succeed.”

The Minister of Health briefed the Cabinet on the latest Covid-19 developments and outlined measures to strengthen Iraq’s capacity for rapid screening for the coronavirus.

New spending priorities

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, presented a detailed report on the current financial situation and the proposed fiscal and economic reforms.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to change public spending priorities as part of the government economic reform programme.

The new spending priorities will affect the salaries of senior public sector staff, those who receive two salaries from the state and the pensions paid to the former detainees at Camp Rafha, and to former employees of the dissolved entities of the previous regime.

The Cabinet approved a draft law to ratify the Double Taxation Agreement between the Republic of Iraq and the State of Kuwait.