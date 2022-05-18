Cabinet decides to increase purchase price of wheat paid to farmers

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the general situation in the country, including the economy and public services, and the implementationbyministries and competent authorities of previous Cabinet decisions.

The Cabinetformally adopted the statement issued by the Prime Minister on May 15, 2022, regarding the Federal Court’s decision in relation to the draftfood security law.

The Cabinet hosted the senior official in charge at the Ministry of Electricity who gave a briefing on preparations for the summer months.

The Cabinet also hosted the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, First Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, to discuss the security situation in the country, and to identify the needs and requirements to improve performance and raise quality.

The Cabinet reviewedthe latest Covid-19 related developments, the work of the committee to strengthen government measures in the areas of prevention and health awareness, and the efforts by the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines throughout Iraq.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved several measures including:

Providing funds to the General Customs Authority to meet the requirements of implementing the digital networking system.

Wavingthe debts incurred by skilled and qualified IDPs to support their return to their homes.

Authorising the Ministry of Finance to provide one billion dinars to Anbar Governorate, to complete the procedures related to the Arar border crossing.