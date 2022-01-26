Cabinet decides to transfer ownership of the land of Al-Rasheed Theater to the Ministry of Culture

The Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday, under the chairmanship by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families of the heroic martyrs who gave their lives defending the homeland and its people against attempts by Daesh terrorists to destabilise the country’s security and stability.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the attempts by terrorists will fail, and that they will not find a place to shelter them in Iraq or abroad. The Prime Minister added that Iraqis will work with their friends to pursue terrorists everywhere.

The Cabinet hosted the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, and the Commander of the Border Forces, to review the current situation atIraq’s borders, the security plans for securing them and the requirements to increasethe capabilities of our forces to meet all security challenges.

The Cabinet meeting also hosted senior staff from the Ministry of Electricity to discuss the electricity crisis in the country.

the Ministry of Electricity’steam presented a comprehensive plan for the electricity sector,including sloutions and requirements.

The Cabinet then reviewed the ongoing measures in relation to Covid-19, including ensuring the availability of vaccines.

Following discussions, the Cabinet deceided to: