Cabinet directs that funds be allocated to pay farmers their financial dues

The Cabinet held its weekly session on Tuesday in Baghdad, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet was briefed on the latest Covid-19 related health developments, the ongoing government efforts to confront the pandemic, and the efforts of the Ministry of Health to supply the vaccines throughout Iraq.

The Cabinet discussed a range of subjects on its agenda, and agreed several measures including: