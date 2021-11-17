Cabinet directs that funds be allocated to pay farmers their financial dues
The Cabinet held its weekly session on Tuesday in Baghdad, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Cabinet was briefed on the latest Covid-19 related health developments, the ongoing government efforts to confront the pandemic, and the efforts of the Ministry of Health to supply the vaccines throughout Iraq.
The Cabinet discussed a range of subjects on its agenda, and agreed several measures including:
- Directing that 250 billion Iraqi dinars be allocated to pay farmers their financial dues.
- Ordering a study of the retirement fund project for educators and those working in universities, colleges, and private institutes.
- Postponing the collection of the fines due from companies that were unable to provide all legally mandated information because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country.