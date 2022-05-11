Cabinet discusses climate change, combating desertification and dust storms

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the general situation in the country, including the economy and public services,and the implementationbyministries and competent authorities of government recommendations and decisions.

At the start of the meeting, the Cabinetdiscussed desertification and the impact of climate change on Iraq, in the presence of the official in charge of managing the Ministry of Environment and the seniorteamsat the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to take urgent measures to reduce the impact of climate changewhich is becoming increasingly evident in the country, including the recent dust storms.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the government supports effective projectsand programmesto deal with the environmental challenges and directed relevant ministries to hold an expanded meeting to discuss desertification and agree practical proposals.

The Cabinet reviewed a special report on hemorrhagic fever presented by a technical expert from the Ministry of Agriculture, and the measures taken by the Ministry to contain the disease.

The Cabinet underscored the need to redouble efforts to control the disease, and to support the Ministry of Agriculture, including providingspraying and dipping pesticides to combat ticks, the requiredmedicineas well as logistical support for the awareness and guidance campaigns.

The Cabinet discussed the global economic crisis and the implementation of the measures agreed to mitigate its effects on citizens.

The Prime Minister underscored that the government is closely following the developments of the global economic crisis and is making great efforts to reduce its repercussions on Iraq.

The Prime Minister then reviewed the security situation and commended the security forces of all formationsfor their efforts in pursuing Daesh terrorist remnants and criminal gangs in the country.

The Cabinet received a briefingon the latest Covid-19 related developments, the work of the committee to strengthen government measures in the areas of prevention and health awareness, andthe efforts by the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines throughout Iraq.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved several measures including:

– The Ministry of Finance to provide 3 billion dinars to the Ministry of Agriculture to implement the sand dunes stabilization project.

– The Ministry of Finance to provide1 billion dinars to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Department of Forestry and Desertification, for the purpose of paying its contractors.