    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, establishing unified salary structure in public sector

    02 Dec 2020 - 2:45 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed ministries to mobilise all resources to serve the people of Dhi Qar and to improve public services, including health, in the province.

    In his remarks, the Prime Minister also referred to the ongoing preparations for the upcoming elections and reiterated the government’s determination to holding them on 6/6/2021.

    The Cabinet received a detailed briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 related developments.

    The Minister of Health pointed out that the recovery rate continues to rise in Iraq and now stands at 87%, which in turn led to a reduction in the mortality rate which has now reached 2.2%.

    The Minister of Health confirmed that the Ministry of Health has secured the necessary funds to purchase the vaccine once approved by the World Health Organization.

    The Minister of Health stressed that Covid-19 continues to present a very serious risk to health and urged Iraqis to follow official health advice and comply with prevention measures for their own safety and that of others.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to:

      • Approve the recommendations from the specialist working group to complete the comprehensive database of all those who work in the public sector, and to allocate a unique employment number to each employee by the Central Bureau of Statistics at the Ministry of Planning
      • Expedite the development of the unified salary structure for the public sector that supports electronic payment and receipt of salaries
      • Authorise the Minister of Finance to sign an agreement to finance multiple annual maintenance projects (fourth phase) which is implemented by GE for the Ministry of Electricity, and guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF).

     

