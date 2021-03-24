Cabinet discusses Covid-19, approves national plan for human rights

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Minister of Health presented a report on the latest Covid-19 related developments, and the government efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Cabinet meeting hosted the Chairman of the High Independent High Electoral Commission and other senior officials who briefed the Cabinet on preparations for the early elections in October 2021.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved several measures including: