    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, approves national plan for human rights

    24 Mar 2021 - 10:31 am

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Minister of Health presented a report on the latest Covid-19 related developments, and the government efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

    The Cabinet meeting hosted the Chairman of the High Independent High Electoral Commission and other senior officials who briefed the Cabinet on preparations for the early elections in October 2021.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet approved several measures including:

    • A national plan for human rights in Iraq, and establishing  a ministerial committee to oversee the task of coordinating the implementation of the measures included in the plan, and following up and evaluating progress
    • Authorising the Ministry of Finance to provide the Ministry of Electricity with the amount of 57 billion dinars to pay the salaries of contract workers


