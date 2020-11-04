  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > The Cabinet > Cabinet discusses Covid-19, approves the completion of the Baghdad security cameras project
    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, approves the completion of the Baghdad security cameras project

    04 Nov 2020 - 12:01 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 developments and the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:

    • Extend the period of appeal to companies listed on the blacklist by an additional 30 days
    • Approve the completion of the Baghdad security cameras project, and transfer it from Baghdad Governorate to the Ministry of Interior
    • Authorise the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign a draft agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion between the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of India
    • Authorsie the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign a draft agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion between the the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Turkey

     

    Related Posts


    Cabinet discusses health and electricity, approves a date for Iraq’s...
    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. At the start of the meeting,...
    02 Sep 2020 - 12:59 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses health, electricity, approves several draft laws
    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The Minister of Health...
    30 Sep 2020 - 3:09 pm
    More
    World leaders affirm support for new Iraqi government
    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received phone calls from leaders and heads of government from around the world congratulating him on...
    14 May 2020 - 2:28 pm
    More
    Cabinet decides to allow final year intermediate school students to...
    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. At the...
    24 Jun 2020 - 1:32 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19, electricity generation and...
      The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. During the meeting, the Prime...
    27 Aug 2020 - 12:56 pm
    More