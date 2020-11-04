Cabinet discusses Covid-19, approves the completion of the Baghdad security cameras project
The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
At the start of the meeting, the Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 developments and the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.
Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:
- Extend the period of appeal to companies listed on the blacklist by an additional 30 days
- Approve the completion of the Baghdad security cameras project, and transfer it from Baghdad Governorate to the Ministry of Interior
- Authorise the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign a draft agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion between the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of India
- Authorsie the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign a draft agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion between the the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Turkey