    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, biometric voter registration and other developments

    13 Jan 2021 - 1:12 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Minister of Health presented a briefing on the latest Covid-19 related developments and government action to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet approved several measures and policies including:

    • Designating biometric voting cards with long validity as an official ID document accepted by government departments
    • Requesting all public sector employees and contractors working in state institutions to update their biometric voter registration within 60 days. The decision to be implemented as of 01/02/2021
    • Authorising the Minister of Finance to sign a grant agreement with the European Union under the supervision of the World Bank in the amount of 12,500,000 US dollars to finance a project to strengthen the financial management of monitoring and accountability institutions


