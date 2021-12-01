Cabinet discusses Covid-19, education, and water scarcity

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the political, security, economic developments in Iraq.

The Cabinet was briefed on the latest Covid-19 related health developments, the ongoing government efforts to confront the pandemic, and the efforts of the Ministry of Health to supply vaccines throughout Iraq.

During the meeting, Commander-in-Chief Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed Joint Operations Command and the Ministry of Interior to remove illegal diversions of rivers and all pumps that bypass the irrigation system, as part of the government efforts to deal with the current water scarcity.

The Cabinet discussed range of topics on its agenda and agreed several measures includingauthorising the Ministry of Education to decide whether to conduct third attempt final exams for stage three of intermediary education, exclusively for this year.