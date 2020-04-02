  • عربي
    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, other developments, policies

    02 Apr 2020 - 11:39 am

    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

    The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

    The Cabinet discussed Covid-19, the needs of the health sector and the impact of the pandemic on the economy and key services.

    The Cabinet also discussed other policies, and approved measures to strengthen protection for Iraqi agricultural produce, and support Iraqi gypsum manufactures by imposing additional import duties amounting to 125% per unit of imported gypsum for a period of two years.

    For the latest Covid-19 updates and news, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

