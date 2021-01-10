Cabinet discusses Covid-19, preparations for early elections, support for IDPs

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

ِِAt the start of the meeting, the Minister of Health presented a report on the latest developments in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic and the official measures to protect public health.

The Cabinet received a briefing from the Prime Minister’s Adviser for Election Affairs on preparations for the upcoming elections, including the requirements of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda and agreed to: