    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, preparations for early elections, support for IDPs

    10 Jan 2021 - 2:47 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    ِِAt the start of the meeting, the Minister of Health presented a report on the latest developments in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic and the official measures to protect public health.

    The Cabinet received a briefing from the Prime Minister’s Adviser for Election Affairs on preparations for the upcoming elections, including the requirements of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

    The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda and agreed to:

    • Approve a draft law on statistics and geographic information systems (GIS)
    • Permit the continuation of the funding stream outlined in Cabinet Resolution No 54 of 2020 to enable the Ministry of Migration and Displaced to meet the needs of internally displaced people (IDPs), until the Federal Budget Law for the fiscal year 2021 is approved
    • Authorise the Minister of Planning to negotiate and sign a draft scientific and technical cooperation agreement between Iraq and  South Korea


