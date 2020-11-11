Cabinet discusses Covid-19, public sector salaries

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on his meeting with the Parliamentary Finance Committee. The Prime Minister said the meeting was positive, and contributed to resolving the issue of the delay in the payment of public sector salaries.

The salaries will be paid once Parliament approves the draft fiscal deficit law this week.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Finance and other ministries to expedite their preparations for the 2021 Federal Budget in order to present it to Parliament as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister also briefed the Cabinet on the meetings of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordinating Council, saying that these discussions will lead to greater cooperation between the two countries in several areas, including industry, trade, education, health, agriculture, oil and culture.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that Iraq must become a welcoming destination for investment which is essential for prosperity and job-creation.

The Cabinet discussed Covid-19 and the Ministry of Health’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Cabinet reviewed plans to support the dignified and voluntary return of all remaining Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their home.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decide to: