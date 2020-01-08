Cabinet discusses customs regulations, import tariffs

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Cabinet discussed custom controls and tariffs on several items imported into Iraq.

The Cabinet decided to establish an investigative committee headed by the Directorate of Customs to ensure that vehicles imported into Iraq are fully compliant with customs regulations.

The Cabinet also agreed to apply a tariff of 0.5% on medical devices imported by both the public and private sectors effective from 1/2/2020.

The Cabinet approved a recommendation from the Ministry of Industry and Minerals to impose an additional customs tariff of 65% on imported plastic measurement units known as (plastic ampoules) to support Iraqi manufactures of these products.

The Cabinet approved recommendations to establish an integrated system to regulate truck loads to ensure safe transport and protect roads. The Cabinet also directed that relevant authorities to apply all applicable laws and relevant instructions to ensure compliance.