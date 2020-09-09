Cabinet discusses e-government, health, electricity, gives go-ahead to the national youth employment project

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet agreed to hold a special meeting early next week to discuss the 2020 Federal Budget which was delayed because of the circumstances and events in the country.

The Cabinet discussed the implementation of the e-government project. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of this project and directed that a progress report be submitted to him within a week.

The Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on Covid-19 related developments and the ongoing national efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The Cabinet received an update from the Minister of Electricity on the current state of the grid, and on plans to improve the generation and transmission of power in Iraq.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:

Authorise the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs to coordinate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the implementation of the National Project for Youth Employment

Approve the financial conditions of two loans from the Saudi Fund for Development, and to authorise a representative of the Ministry of Finance to sign the necessary contracts for the construction of a silo for wheat storage in Diwaniyah and the Saqlawiya Hospital in Anbar

Authorise the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority to negotiate and sign a draft air transport agreement between the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as amended by the State Council

The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda and agreed a number of measures.