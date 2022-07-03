Cabinet discusses electricity, agrees measures to increase supply of fuel to owners of private generators

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime MinisterMustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the security situation in the country, and the efforts of the armed forces in all their formations in pursuing the remnants of Daesh terrorist gangs, including several operations that led to the killing and arrest of severalDaesh terrorist leaders.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the measures taken by the government earlier to address the global economic crisis and mitigate its repercussions on the living standards of citizens.

The Cabinet discussed the current state of electricity, the challenges facing the power system because of the high temperature, and the efforts of the Ministry of Electricity in dealing with the high demand.

The Cabinet approved a package of measurestoincrease the supply of fuel to owners of private generatorsat a lower price. The measures include:

Further to Cabinet Resolution No. (159) of 2022 which reduced the price of fuel supplied to owners of private generators to 250dinars per litre, it was decided that the Ministry of Oil will increase the amount of fuel supplied to owners of private generators.

The Ministry of Oil will open outlets in allgovernorates that are not part of a region to sell gas/kerosene oil to owners of private generators to meet their fuel needs.

The Ministry of Oil willstart the process to register unregistered owners of private generators to include them in the kerosene quota, according to the needs of the new residential neighbourhoods, and with the support of a technical committee.

The Joint Operations Command, with representatives of the governorates and all security and sectoral authorities, will assume the task of controlling and organizing the transfer of oil derivatives between the governorates and within each governorate, to control the procedures for transporting fuel to the owners of private generators, as well as to combat oilsmuggling.

The National Security Servicewill investigate complaints from citizens and monitor violations by owners of private generators.

The Cabinet hosted the Governor of the Central Bank to discuss the report on combating money laundering and terrorist financing. The Cabinet agreed to approve the fourth annual report of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Council for the year 2021.

The Cabinetdiscussedthe latest health developments in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic andthe effortsby the Ministry of Health in dealing with the recent significant increase in the number of positive cases, including making available all the major approved anti Coronavirus vaccines throughout the country.

Following discussions of other items on its agenda, the Cabinet approved several measures, including:

The Ministry of Finance to provide the amount of 3 billion dinars to the Ministry of the Interior per month to fill the salary deficit atitsheadquarters.

Allocatefunds to support the National Security Servicetoestablishoffices in various governorates.

Allocate 1.5 billion dinars to Karbala to support the provision of services to pilgrims.