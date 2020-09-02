Cabinet discusses health and electricity, approves a date for Iraq’s National Day

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on the latest domestic developments.

The Prime Minister said that the government’s fundamental duty is to serve citizens and assert law and order.

The Prime Minister added that are there, however, those who thrive on chaos.

He reiterated that the government is determined to restore the authority of the state, and to raise the morale of the security services which was undermined during the past period.

The Prime Minister urged ministers to listen to the legitimate demands of the demonstrators and to take action to address them, to be transparent with the Iraqi people and explain the challenges and difficulties facing the country and the measures taken by the government to deal with them.

The Prime Minister underscored that bureaucratic practices and red tape must not be allowed to obstruct the government’s plans, and directed ministers to follow up on the implementation of important Cabinet decisions on an ongoing basis and to submit progress reports.

The Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on Covid-19 related developments and the ongoing national efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The Cabinet received an update from the Minister of Electricity on the current state of the grid, and on plans to improve the generation and transmission of power in Iraq.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to:

Exempt the appointment of doctors to positions in the public health sector from the conditions set out in Cabinet Resolution No 92 of 2020

Designate 3 October of every year as Iraq’s National Day to celebrate and mark the independence of Iraq and the end of the British mandate on 03/10/1932

Direct the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to prepare a draft Iraq National Day Law, separate from the laws governing public holidays in Iraq, and to submit the draft law to the Council of Representatives.

The Cabinet discussed other policies and initiatives.