Cabinet discusses health developments, approves several projects

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Minister of Health presented a detailed report to the Cabinet on the latest developments in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic and the official measures to protect public health.

The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda, and agreed to authorise the Ministry of Transport to conclude a new contract with a Dutch company to build two ships instead of eight, to add to Iraq’s merchant maritime fleet at the cost of 31,750,000 US dollars per ship.

The Cabinet approved a recommendation from the Ministerial Council for Social Service to authorise Babylon Governorate to proceed with contracting a consortium of companies to carry out the next stages of the Hilla Sewage Project.