Cabinet discusses health, electricity, approves several draft laws
The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Minister of Health briefed the Cabinet on the latest Covid-19 related developments, and indicated that the efforts of Iraqi health teams and citizens following preventive measures led to a decline in the mortality rate amongst Covid-19 patients in Iraq.
The Minister of Electricity briefed the Cabinet on the challenges around the production of electricity and how to address these to deliver an improved service to citizens across Iraq.
Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to:
- Direct the legal department of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to prepare a draft amendment to the legal text on promoting doctors to higher grades
- Grant additional financial benefits of 50% of nominal salary to resident, junior and senior doctors effective from 1/1/2021
- Approve the draft health insurance law and refer it to the Council of Representatives for parliamentary approval
- Approve a draft law on financing the deficit and refer it to the Council of Representatives for parliamentary approval
- Approve the second amendment to the Foundation of Political Prisoners Law No. 4 of 2006 and refer it to the Council of Representatives for parliamentary approval
- Approve the recommendation of the Ministerial Council on Social Services to refer the residential investment complex in Al-Tajiyat in Baghdad, and the Al-Katun residential complex in Diyala province to the National Investment Commission so they can be announced as investment projects