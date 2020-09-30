Cabinet discusses health, electricity, approves several draft laws

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Minister of Health briefed the Cabinet on the latest Covid-19 related developments, and indicated that the efforts of Iraqi health teams and citizens following preventive measures led to a decline in the mortality rate amongst Covid-19 patients in Iraq.

The Minister of Electricity briefed the Cabinet on the challenges around the production of electricity and how to address these to deliver an improved service to citizens across Iraq.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to: